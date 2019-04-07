A celebration of multiple milestones at the George Coon Public Library is one of several events planned there in conjunction with National Library Week, April 7-13.
The George Coon Public Library will host a book signing by area author Regina Rudd Merrick this Saturday.
The city's tourism commission is issuing a call to local organizations interested in seeking funding assistance through the city's transient room tax.
Funeral services are set today, April 3, for a former Princeton mayor and city council member and longtime local business owner.
A complaint of a intentional vehicle crash on South Seminary Street led to the arrest of a Center Street woman Tuesday afternoon.
There was a much deeper purpose than a simple win or loss for Lyon County softball (4-6) on Thursday night, but what happened in Eddyville over the course of seven innings won't soon be forgotten in what could only be described as the greatest tribute that the team could have ever given Kend…
After hitting 1,000 rebounds in his illustrious Lipscomb career (1,013 entering Thursday) and in the process morphing himself into the fourth leading rebounder in Atlantic Sun Conference history (the first Bison in the D1 era to pull down as many rebounds), Caldwell County basketball alum El…
MURRAY -- Tailor the finest of suits. Ja Morant is headed to the NBA.
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Murray State's marvelous, magical, magnificent men's basketball season - filled with so much more joy than sorrow - saw a tearful, bitter end on Saturday night, when fourth-seeded Florida State showed its full strength, and bore down for a 90-62 win in Hartford's jewel XL Center.
HARTFORD, Conn. – The Murray State Racers have faced a great many challenges this year. Some of them have been games, which culminated into regular-season losses to Alabama, Auburn, Belmont and Jacksonville State.
Last week's high winds in the county were nothing compared to the four tornadoes that touched down in western Kentucky, including the EF-2 that caused major damage to portions of western McCracken County.
I came across an interesting observation today. Since early November 2000, there has been a continuous human presence on the International Space Station; ever since that date, at least one astronaut - male or female, from any of 17 countries - has been aboard the ISS as it orbits the Earth.
After the on-again, off-again storminess of the first half of the weekend, it was a real treat to see the sun and feel some warmer spring air again on Sunday.
Talks are once again under way concerning the prospect of a local restaurant tax.